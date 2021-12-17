MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis family is pleading for answers after they say their loved one was found abandoned and beaten to death earlier this week.

Memphis Police identified Alan Berry as the man found beaten to death in the 600 block of Poplar on Monday night.

His sisters Cecelia, Monica, and Ashley and said the father of three lived in South Memphis and would often walk.

The family of 39-year-old Berry said he’d been dead for over 24 hours before they were notified.

“It makes me angry.. it makes me sad.. because I can tell there is something wrong with this situation,” Monica said.

“He probably was in fear for his life and he was scared… and alone and didn’t have nobody there with him,” Cecelia said.

Just days prior they said he had just got of jail and was jumped 3 times and stabbed due to drama surrounding his current relationship. They said police told them there was an altercation with someone before he was brutally beaten.

They said things aren’t adding up.

“My brother would never approach an unknown person just to start anything with them so that’s untrue,” said Monica.

Now they’re hoping for a holiday miracle in the form of answers as they struggle to pay for his burial just days before Christmas.

“What happened to my brother.. We want to know. He was beaten.. Y’all saying it’s justified. It’s not,” Ashley said.

Memphis Police say no arrests have been made at this time.

The family has started a GoFundMe to pay for funeral costs. If you would like to contribute, click here.