Family claims deadly East Memphis shooting was self-defense

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – – A man’s family claims he shot and killed another man in self-defense Tuesday afternoon in East Memphis.

The man’s sister, Danielle Bledsoe, claims her brother fired the shots to protect himself, his mother and his 3-year-old niece.

Bledsoe says her brother was driving home from work around 1:30 pm when another driver started following him in some sort of road rage incident.

“My brother don’t know him at all,” she said. “He says he was on the expressway and the guy followed him for a long time.”

She says the driver followed her brother all the way to their mother’s house on Myrna near Perkins.

“This was the safest place he could come to,” Bledsoe said.

Bledsoe says the situation quickly came to a deadly climax when she claims the other driver started making threats.

“The guy got out of the car and followed my brother to the porch and my mama and my niece was on the porch and he told my brother that he don’t care. He would shoot my mama and my niece,” Bledsoe said. “So, my brother felt some type of way and took matters into his own hands and fired.”

She says her brother was taken into custody when police arrived.

“My mama not holding up too good right now because it happened right in front of her and she’s still scared and in shock,” Bledsoe said.

Bledsoe says her brother isn’t violent and believes the father of two acted on instinct to protect his family.

“He’s a working man, go to work, take care of his kids and that’s it,” Bledsoe said.

She says her heart goes out to the family of the man who died.

WREG will let you know if investigators pursue charges or determine the shooting was justified.