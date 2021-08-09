ESPN’s ‘First Take’ cancels appearance at Southern Heritage Classic in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — ESPN’s “First Take” has announced the popular show will not be in Memphis for the Southern Heritage Classic this year.

ESPN had said back in July that “First Take” would be live from Memphis for the annual game Sept. 10. But Monday, organizers with the Classic said the network had changed its mind on road shows.

“After carefully considering all the factors related specifically to First Take’s previously announced road shows, we have made the difficult, yet necessary decision to change from an on-site to virtual performance,” First Take’s Senior Coordinating Producer Antoine Lewis said in a released statement.

The 32nd Southern Heritage Classic Cultural Celebration is still scheduled for September 9-11 with the Southern Heritage Classic football game between Tennessee State and Jackson State scheduled for September 11.

The event was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The annual event brings tens of thousands of fans to the Mid-South and brings in $25 million.

