MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Witnesses say they heard up to 30 gunshots in the parking lot of the Applebee’s on Hacks Cross Road in the middle of the afternoon Wednesday.

When the gunfire stopped, three people had been wounded. Two were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

An Applebee’s employee said her aunt, who also works at the restaurant, was shot in the face. She said it all started after someone tried to break into a customer’s vehicle.

“She asked me to ask someone in the building whose car was being broken into,” the employee said. “I told the man your car is being broken into, and he goes out and pulls a gun out.”

She said the owner of that car was also shot.

Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies spent hours on the scene collecting evidence and talking to employees. We counted at least 27 evidence markers in the parking lot.

Investigators have not said what led up to the shooting but are trying to identify the shooter’s vehicle.

Family members of the general manager of that Applebees gathered near the restaurant after they found out he had been grazed by one of the bullets.

They said it was crazy something like this happened at an Applebees at 3’oclock in the afternoon.

“This is just the world we live in today, you know. You can’t go out and enjoy a peaceful meal with your family and friends,” said one of the relatives.

Hours after the shooting, another woman from the restaurant was loaded into an ambulance, but it did not appear she had been wounded by gunfire.

In a Statement, Applebees said:

“The safety of our guests and team members is a top priority. We are aware of the incident that happened in our parking lot and are working with authorities in their investigation. The restaurant is temporarily closed, and team members are being provided with counseling resources. Due to the ongoing police investigation, we ask that all inquiries are directed to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.”

If you know anything about the shooting, call CrimeStoppers at (901)-528-CASH.