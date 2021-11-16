MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A guitar owned by Elvis Presley will be auctioned this weekend in New York.

The auction will include all memorabilia belonging to the biggest names in rock and roll.

The guitar is a Martin D-28 acoustic guitar played on stage by Elvis in 1972. The item is one of nearly 1,000 items being auctioned at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York City.

No estimate was given, but you can imagine that for the right buyer, the sky’s the limit.

There will also be artifacts from other superstars including The Beatles, Guns N’ Roses, Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson and Eddie Van Halen

“All of these items will be on display this week so we welcome people to come take a trip down memory lane and see some amazing pieces of pop culture history,” Martin Nolan, the director of the auction, said.

The auction may be in New York but you don’t have to travel to see the items up close. You can preview them at JuliensAuctions.com

The auction will be held Nov. 19 and 20.