East High School basketball coach charged with domestic assault

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman accused East High School’s head basketball coach of domestic assault.



The woman in this case asked to keep her identity hidden.

Jevonte Holmes was recently processed at 201 Poplar for a domestic assault charge.

According to a recent police report, he and his girlfriend at the time were in “a physical altercation.”

His girlfriend at the time said Holmes, “threw her out of his bedroom” and “pushed her to the ground and pinned her there with his knee on her back.”

The woman started to record the incident with her cell phone, capturing audio of the incident, but no video.

Deputies reviewed the footage and substantiated her claim.

A WREG investigator spoke to the woman over the phone. She told us she contacted deputies about a month after it happened.

“At the time, I didn’t have anywhere to go. I had two small kids and things like that. So, at that time, I just started to prepare a plan to actually get out,” The woman said.

She said deputies explained to her that, “the best thing for me to do is to move out first, and then go ahead with the charges if I was scared. That’s what I did.”

She says they had been together since November and he had never been physically violent before.

In fact, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office confirms this was the only domestic-related call to the home in the last year.

One neighbor, who also didn’t want to be identified, says she remembers seeing deputies at the home.



“I haven’t seen her since that day,” the neighbor said. “The lady, she was out there with them. I didn’t see him for a few days. She left.”

WREG investigators went to Holmes’ residence, but no one answered the door. We also tried reached out to him through email.

Holmes entered a guilty plea for a domestic assault charge in Shelby County in 2014, but it involved another woman.

The victim said she plans to pursue the charges. She hopes, “the courts, they don’t take this lightly just because of who he is.”

Holmes was booked and then released from jail Thursday. The victim confirmed to us he is the boy’s basketball coach at East High School.

WREG reached out to Shelby County Schools regarding this case, but we have not heard back yet.