Dyersburg woman charged with abuse after infant found with critical injuries

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Dyersburg, Tennessee woman was charged with aggravated child abuse after her 5-month-old child was left with critical injuries from blunt-force trauma to the head and body, Dyersburg police said.

Police said they responded to a 911 hangup around 6 Tuesday night. They found Aaliyah Enochs, 20, crying at an address on Schaffer Street.

A man standing in the street told officers he found the child unresponsive in a bed. When officers checked on the child, they also found the infant unresponsive with labored breathing.

The child was taken to a local hospital, then transferred to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis.

Enochs is jailed and the case remains under investigation by Dyersburg Police and Child Protective Services.