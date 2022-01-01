MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dyersburg Police said in a Facebook post on New Year’s Day that a 15-year-old has been charged with first degree murder.



According to Dyersburg Police, they responded to a gunshot victim off Light Street shortly after midnight and found Nicholas Sampson of Dyersburg had been shot multiple times.



Police said they developed a 15-year-old suspect from Ridgely, and he turned himself into authorities on Saturday around 1 PM.



Dyersburg Police said the teen is being held by the Dyer County Juvenile Court, and that this matter is still under investigation.





