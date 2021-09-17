Dyersburg Police declare Economy Inn a public nuisance

DYERSBURG, Miss. — Dyersburg Police had served the owner of the Economy Inn with a Temporary Injunction / Restraining Order in response to multiple complaints about the property, declaring it a nuisance.



The property is located off Highway 51 Bypass West, and DPD said that they will remain on the scene until all tenants have vacated the property.



In a statement DPD said on Facebook, “The Economy Inn has had a long history of criminal activity. The police department’s enforcement and suppression efforts have continued to drain the department’s resources without achieving the desired outcome of restoring public safety to the entire area that surrounds this property. We have no choice but to take this action and seek to have this property declared a nuisance. We are working with our community partners to assist those who are in need with relocation efforts until the courts determine the next course of action”



According to Dyersburg PD, Dyersburg Public works are also on the scene to board up the remaining rooms and front office.



Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction