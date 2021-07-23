Dyersburg mom charged with running over adult son with car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A mother is charged with aggravated assault after police in Dyersburg, Tennessee say she ran over her adult son with a car.

Judy Barham, 65, told police that her son, 42, was involved in an altercation with another man and was walking down the street to confront him. Barham drove to her son’s location on Harris Street, and the two began arguing.

At that point, police said Barham drove away, then turned around and drove back toward her son, running over him. She then parked the car behind her house.

Dyersburg Police responded to Harris Street and found the man suffering from injuries that required medical treatment.

When they found the car behind Barham’s house, police said the windshield was caved in and there were marks on the hood.

