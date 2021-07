MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police in Dyersburg, Tennessee say a Wendy’s employee was selling more than burgers through the drive-through.

Dennis Jeffrey, 33, of Dyersburg, was arrested Tuesday and charged with drug possession with intent to sell.

Dyersburg Police say they seized marijuana, cocaine and electronic scales from Jeffrey’s vehicle.

They had been investigating Jeffrey since early July when they began receiving reports that an employee was selling drugs through the drive-through window.