MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 18-year-old from Dyersburg, Tennessee is in custody after police say he raped a 10-year-old.

Trey’Shawn Ward is accused of raping the child, who was an aquaintance of his family, while visiting.

An investigation into allegations was launched last October, Dyersburg Police said.

Ward was indicted in December by the Dyer County Grand Jury, and is in custody pending Dyer County Circuit Court.