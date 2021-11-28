MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A North Memphis man is behind bars after Memphis Police responded to a wounding call on October 12 when he tried forcing his way into an apartment and was stabbed by the occupant.

MPD said that they learned about a man, Jimmie Lewis, who attempted to enter an apartment after being told several times by the occupant and neighbors to stop.



Police said that Lewis verbally threatened the man several times, and he eventually entered the apartment at which point he started assaulting the man inside.



According to Memphis Police, the victim stabbed Lewis after he was assaulted.

No bond information is available at this time. Lewis’ next court appearance is set for November 29.