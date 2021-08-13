Drivers stopped in their tracks as flash flooding hits Memphis streets

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Heavy rains caused flash flooding in Memphis, Friday afternoon. Freeways and roads quickly filled up as rains continued to pour.

Drivers along I-55 and McLemore experienced delays and congestion as a result of a disabled vehicle. Drivers are advised to find an alternate route.

Vehicles became stuck on International Drive and Poplar Ave amid rising waters.

Viewers are reporting a tree has fallen on Sam Cooper and Highland. Crews have been dispatched to deal with the downed tree.

Drivers also reported flooding at the intersection of Park and Ridgeway.



A viewer also reported delays near the intersection of Kirby Parkway and Corsica Drive as well as east of Riverdale on Neshoba in Germantown.

The National Weather Service has declared a Flood Advisory and Flash Flood Warning for our area.

WREG will update this page with more information as it becomes available.