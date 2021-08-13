Drivers stopped in their tracks as flash flooding hits Memphis streets

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Heavy rains caused flash flooding in Memphis, Friday afternoon. Freeways and roads quickly filled up as rains continued to pour.

Drivers along I-55 and McLemore experienced delays and congestion as a result of a disabled vehicle. Drivers are advised to find an alternate route.

Vehicles became stuck on International Drive and Poplar Ave amid rising waters.

Viewers are reporting a tree has fallen on Sam Cooper and Highland. Crews have been dispatched to deal with the downed tree.

Drivers also reported flooding at the intersection of Park and Ridgeway.

A viewer also reported delays near the intersection of Kirby Parkway and Corsica Drive as well as east of Riverdale on Neshoba in Germantown.

The National Weather Service has declared a Flood Advisory and Flash Flood Warning for our area.

WREG will update this page with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

'We are afraid': Le Bonheur official warns COVID-19 surge could push hospitals to their limit

Last day to enroll in Affordable Care Act approaching fast

How Mississippi governor plans to address rise in COVID-19 cases without statewide mask mandate

Neshoba County General Hospital CEO calls on governor to help with COVID crisis

Mississippi governor won’t issue statewide mask mandate as COVID-19 cases surge

More News