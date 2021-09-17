Driver wanted after hitting pedestrian, fleeing scene in southeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police need help identifying the driver who struck a pedestrian and fled the scene in southeast Memphis.

The hit-and-run crash happened near South Mendenhall and Winchester Road at around 3:20 p.m. Monday, September 13. Video shows a white Chevrolet Malibu striking a man as he was trying to cross Winchester.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

At this time, no one has been arrested. Police say investigators need helping identifying the person behind the wheel of the Chevrolet Malibu.

Anyone with information on this hit run is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.