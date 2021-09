MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was found shot in a car near an interstate exit ramp around 2 a.m. Saturday.

The victim was found near the Millbranch Road exit ramp off I-240. Several police evidence markers surrounded the vehicle, indicating multiple shots fired.

An ambulance rushed the victim to the hospital. There is no word on that person’s current condition, or exactly what led up to the shooting.

The incident also affected traffic, as drivers were forced to merge from three lanes to one.