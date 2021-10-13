MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a Memphis man drove his Dodge Challenger recklessly through downtown, then tried to dodge police.

William Spears

William Spears, 28, was arrested and charged last week with reckless driving, reckless endangerment and intentionally evading arrest.

According to police, around 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 18, an officer spotted Spears swerving in and out of traffic and driving into opposing lanes on Front Street near Monroe. The officer made eye contact with the driver and attempted to make a stop.

That’s when Spears took off east on Monroe, running a red light and nearly hitting several people crossing the street at B.B. King Boulevard, police said.

Spears has posted bond and is due back in court Oct. 26, according to jail records.