MEMPHIS, Tenn. — This year, 53 local restaurants are participating in Downtown Dining Week, and you can give back to the places you love to eat by dining in or ordering out.

The annual event runs November 1 – 7, 2021. There are 53 restaurants participating this year out of 170 restaurants downtown.



At participating restaurants, all specials during Downtown Dining Week will be $20.21!

This year’s event is intended to celebrate our restaurant community’s resilience. To do that, we’re celebrating the food from our hometown favorites.



For a full list of restaurants participating you can visit the Downtown Dining Week website.