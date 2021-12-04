MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shooting call Saturday at 300 Poplar where two men sustained gunshot wounds.

MPD said that both men were taken to Regional One Hospital. One man was listed in critical condition, and the other was listed as non-critical.



Police said that they have one man detained. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you know anything, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528 – CASH or submit a tip online.

WREG will update as more information becomes available.