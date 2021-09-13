WREG arrived in the early morning hours to find a heavy police presence in two separate crime scenes. One is located on James Road and Range Line. The second one is located on James Road and Mountain Terrace.
Police tell us someone was shot around 4:30 on Monday morning. The scenes are about a half mile apart. Our other photographer on the scene said there is a car under investigation at the Mountain Terrace location.
MFD Watch Commander said the victim was taken to the Regional Medical Center.
We’ll continue to follow this story as it develops. WREG will update as more details become available.
Double crime scenes in Frayser are only half a mile apart
