MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officers have released more details relating to a shooting that happened near a shopping center in Cordova on Thursday night.

The woman was reportedly a meal delivery worker delivering to an address on the 1800 block of South Dexter Chase Circle. While she arrived to the address, she received an alert that the customer changed the delivery address to the 1800 block of West Fletcher Run Circle.

Police said when the woman arrived to the South Dexter Chase Circle address, she saw a man flagging her down on the second floor of the balcony. She reportedly asked the man if he was the customer who ordered the meal, but the man did not respond.

MPD said when she asked him again while getting out of her car, the man allegedly pulled out a gun and began firing shots at her. The victim drove to the 8100 block of Dexter Road for safety.

Police also said the woman did not know she was struck by a bullet until she began feeling pain. Her son, who was with the victim during the shooting, then noticed that she had a bullet wound in her left side.

Officers arrived on the scene at the 8100 block of Dexter Road after the victim’s son flagged police down. He told officers he was not injured but was in the vehicle during the shooting. Officers found five bullet holes in the victim’s car.

The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition. According to police, her latest condition is listed as stable.

No arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation.