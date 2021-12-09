BOLIVAR, Tenn. – A Bolivar Domino’s was closed Thursday, hours after police say an armed robber was shot and killed by a store employee.

Bolivar Police said two men tried to hold up the restaurant on South Porter Street just before midnight.

They said one of the robbers came through the back door of the business and pointed a gun at the employees and one of the employees pulled out his own gun and opened fire.

28-year-old Jahquille Kodarius Dubose was pronounced dead on the scene. The other robber was seen running from the scene.

Some of those in Bolivar who heard about the shooting said they were finding it hard to sympathize with the robber who was killed.

“I’m sad he was robbing them. He knew what was coming. Just my opinion,” said a resident.

Sani Patel owns a convenience store around the corner from the Domino’s. He said he wasn’t open at the time but heard about what happened from his customers.

“They worry about me because it happened near me,” said Patel. “You never know. They told me to be careful.”

Police do not have a good description of the second robber but said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

So far, the Domino’s employee has not been charged with anything.

WREG contacted Domino’s to find out what their policy is regarding employees carrying weapons on the job but have not heard back from the company.