MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mississippi officials say a dog set on fire by a child in April is now up for adoption.

The Tunica County Humane Society say Buddy is ready to find his forever home after months of treatment at Mississippi State University. The humane society said they hope to find Buddy a loving home by Christmas.

“From the very first post on Buddy, we were flooded with inquiries and applications for this precious lab,” the humane society said in a statement released Thursday. “People were so moved by his story and felt compelled to offer him a home when he recovered. Families from every corner of our country wanted to adopt Buddy, and we truly appreciate their love and concern for him.”

Officials say Buddy was found in Tate County with severe burns to his face and an electrical cord wrapped around his neck.

According to Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance, a child admitted to hurting Buddy but could not be charged because of a Mississippi law that prevents a child younger than 12 from being charged with a crime.

The humane society says Buddy is still recovering from his injuries and his face is “very fragile”. Buddy is also reportedly wearing an e-collar for protection. However, Buddy has learned some basic commands.

“He will play fetch till the sun goes down,” the humane society said. “He loves his ball and carries it everywhere he goes. He is food motivated and easy to train. He is your typical loving lab.”

The humane society says it had hoped for Buddy and another dog named Snoop to be adopted together, but that “isn’t realistic” at this time.

“At the end of the day, we just want Buddy to be a happy, healthy normal dog in a home where he will be protected and cherished for the remainder of his life,” the humane society said.