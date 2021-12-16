MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A doctor who evaluated a Memphis mother accused of stabbing her four young children to death in 2016 testified Thursday that Shanynthia Gardner suffered from “severe mental illness.”

Dr. Wyatt Nichols gave his testimony in court Thursday, in the third day of Gardner’s trial. He said Gardner’s paranoia possibly started when she was in her teens.

Gardner is charged with murder, but her defense team is arguing that she should be considered not guilty by reason of insanity.

Moments before the stabbings, Gardner was getting her children ready to go to the grocery store, according to court testimony. Her 6-month-old baby was already in a car seat.

She saw a man outside the apartment, and thought he would rape and harm her kids, Nichols said. That’s when she allegedly stabbed them.

“In her mind, she was saving her children from being tortured and turned into sex slaves,” Nichols said. “In her delusional state she thought she was doing right.”

Happening now- Shanynthia Gardner has just entered the courtroom for day 3 of her murder trial. Deputies say she stabbed her four young children to death in 2016. Her defense team says she should be considered not guilty by reason of insanity. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/OUUkNsqm0L — Shay Arthur (@ShayA_WREG3) December 16, 2021

Prosecutors, however, alleged that the deaths may have been revenge killings over affairs she believed her husband was having. In cross examination, they said the one child who escaped unharmed had a different biological father than the four who were killed.

They also said there are inconsistencies in Gardner’s stories, from what she’s told Dr. Nichols and another doctor.

On July 1, 2016, authorities discovered Tallen, Sya, Sahvi and Yazhi Gardner dead inside the family’s home near Hacks Cross Road and East Shelby Drive. All four had been stabbed to death.

Neighbors said Gardner’s 7-year-old had come running out of the house, screaming for help.

