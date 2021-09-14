DeSoto County traffic stop leads to chase, a fiery crash and a child rescued

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — A chase in DeSoto County landed one man behind bars Tuesday.

Nathan Jackson

The county sheriff’s department said deputies tried to stop a white Infiniti SUV near Church Road and U.S. 51 for a traffic violation around 8:30 in the morning, but the driver kept going east toward Getwell.

Southaven Police put down stop sticks and blocked traffic while deputies used a tactical move to get the car to stop on Getwell near Goodman Road.

The suspect’s SUV caught fire, and his 6-year-old daughter who was inside was rescued.

Nathan Jackson, 34, was arrested and is facing several charges including aggravated assault, fleeing and child endangerment.

Jackson has multiple felonies out of Tunica County including possession of a controlled substance and aggravated assault. A gun was also found in the car, the sheriff’s department said.

“The DCSD has attempted to stop the vehicle, which was known to flee from Law Enforcement several times recently. That ended today,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.