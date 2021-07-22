Demolition work on Tom Lee Park project to begin Thursday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A major makeover at Tom Lee Park is moving forward with demolition work Thursday.

It comes just days after the Army Corps of Engineers issued a key permit allowing work to begin on the $60 million project.

Over the next few months the park will undergo a dramatic transformation that will result in a more immersive experience.

Memphis River Parks Partnership, which is spearheading the project, said five new buildings, an open-air canopy, 250,000 square feet of open space and “a series of immersive landscape environments” are part of the updated plans for Tom Lee Park. More trees, paths, an elevated walkway through a forest canopy and several pavilions that house cafes are planned.

MRPP hopes to finish construction by 2023.