Delta Fair comes to the Agricenter, Sept 3 -12

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

It’s that time of year again! The Delta Fair is here.  Starting Friday September 3, the 10-day event is held at the Agricenter at Shelby Farms.

COVID protocols are in effect when the Delta Fair and music festival starts. There are carnival rides, livestock shows and cooking contests.

Masks will be required of everyone. If you go after 5 pm on the weekends, remember kids under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

Local woman loses two children to COVID-19

Has the delta variant peaked?

Security guards rescue Frayser man from burning apartment

Dr. Ron Buck

Dr. Ron Buck

DeSoto County superintendent avoids questions as doctors claim they’re being ignored

More News