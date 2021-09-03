Delta Fair comes to the Agricenter, Sept 3 -12

It’s that time of year again! The Delta Fair is here. Starting Friday September 3, the 10-day event is held at the Agricenter at Shelby Farms.
COVID protocols are in effect when the Delta Fair and music festival starts. There are carnival rides, livestock shows and cooking contests.
Masks will be required of everyone. If you go after 5 pm on the weekends, remember kids under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
