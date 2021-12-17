MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police responded to a suspicious call over the weekend of a man found dead in Midtown and made a shocking discovery.

On Sunday (Dec. 12) before 10 p.m. officers responded to a suspicious dead on arrival call at Pine and Eastmoreland. What they did not expect to find was a suitcase with a man’s body inside.

Police said prelim info indicated that the man was struck with an object by a known suspect.

No arrests have been made and police have not identified the victim at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

WREG will update when more information becomes available.