MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Friday marks the Day of Ringing for the Salvation Army of Memphis and the mid-south.

The Salvation Army so far has raised over $250,000 to help families in need, but they have a long way to go to get to their $901,000 goal.

If there isn’t enough reason to donate, on Friday you have the chance to double your donation with the help of several businesses.

The Memphis Area Commander with the Salvation Army, Captain Mark Hunteryou spoke on how you can help the army reach their goal.

“We’re depending on folks to come out today and put some money in the red kettles to help us raise the money that we need to continue to provide services to those who are need this year,”

You can donate at any location or online at Kettle901.org