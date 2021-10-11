MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Neighbors say some dangerous stunt driving at South Mendenhall and Knight Arnold lasted for nearly an hour Sunday night.

In the video, you can see cars doing donuts in the street and blocking off traffic with no police in sight.

Calvin Alexander III, who lives more than a block away from the intersection, said he heard the sound of screeching tires from inside his house.

“It’s not new. They use Mendenhall like a race track every day,” said Alexander. “I’m tired of it. They are just tearing up the street, and it’s dangerous. If you notice, half of the cars are already wrecked because they’ve hit something.”

Shelby County Commissioner Eddie Jones, Jr. represents the Parkway Village/Fox Meadows district and got to look at the video Monday along with all the tire marks.

Pictures Courtesy of Patricia Rogers

“Recklessness. That’s what goes through the mind, spinning out of control, and maybe cause a death,” said Jones.

Jones said neighbors who have contacted him want more speed bumps to slow down the drivers and said police need to do something to stop it.

“I’m not telling them how to prioritize their calls. I get it. If you’re got a shooting going on, they are going to go there first,” said Jones.

Jones said neighbors could help by calling 911. People who live off Mendenhall believe more of a police presence will help.

“Anything is better than nothing,” Alexander said. “We are about 3-4 blocks from the police station, and that’s a main street police go up and down every day, and they don’t do anything about it.”

MPD said officials at the neighborhood police precinct are aware of the problem and are on the lookout for traffic violators.

Police are also encouraging anyone with any information about the drag racing or stunt driving to contact them.



