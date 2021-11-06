MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis mom is desperate for answers after her son was killed in a hit-in-run accident at a busy intersection.



That accident happened October 30 – at James and McLean in Frayser.

She wants someone to come forward with information about her son’s death, so they have can have closure following what been a very rough period her family.

“It’s unbearable, I can’t believe it. I feel lost, empty and very lost,” Hesford told us.



The corner of James road and North McLean boulevard – it’s where Janice Hesford’s life changed forever.



Hesford’s son, Jonathan, was killed in a hit-and-run Saturday, October 30 while riding his recumbent bike.



Prior to the accident, he sent her a video telling her he was on the way.

“He was a good boy, he loved his mom,” Hesford said. “He was always bringing me something. I’m sorry — he was always bringing me to stuff, just a good boy.”

The accident happened around 9 in the morning. Hesford says Jonathan was hit so hard that he was ejected from the bike and left in the road.

Making matters worse, his death comes weeks after she buried her husband.



“It’s been horrific, it’s just put a burden on the family,” Hesford said. “Two funerals in weeks it’s just hurt a lot.”

Hesford says peace been hard to find — knowing that the person responsible for Jonathan’s death – hasn’t been caught.

“This is very important to me, this is my child,” Hesford said. “I feel like no one cares. There is no need for this and I just see how somebody with any conscience could do that, I don’t understand.”

Memphis Police are asking if you were in the area at the time of the accident or know any information about it, reach out to MPD or CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.