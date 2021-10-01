MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Students returned to Cummings K-8 Friday, just one day after a 13-year-old student was shot in one of the school’s hallways.



Parents of Cummings K-8 students dropped their children off this morning at the school as usual. However, many parents we spoke to say they still have a concerns and questions regarding the events that took place Thursday.



“We’re going to do everything in our power to prevent this from ever happening again, ” Shelby County Schools Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray said.

Ray stopped by Cummings K-8 Friday morning to check on staff and students after Thursday’s shooting.

Memphis Police say the alleged suspect is a fellow student. Ray said he spoke to the injured student’s father and the young teen is doing okay.



“We got to do what’s best for them. We have to ensure that they’re going to cope with this and that they’re going to be alright,” Ray said.

As a precaution, there was an increased police presence on campus.

Cherrica Hayes said her daughter knows both boys.

“She’s doing good. The school called and said they got counseling set up for her,” Hayes said.

School district officials said mental health counselors are going to be on campus for as long as needed to help students process what happened.

However, despite the assistance, some parents we spoke to say they decided to keep their children home.



“He was right there on the hallway that it happened in and it was just too much for him,” a parent, Tina Williams said.



Williams said her son is best friends with the 13-year-old who was shot and said they spoke over the phone last night. She said her son is still traumatized by everything and she plans on putting him in therapy.



“He’s never experienced anything like this before,” Williams said.



Memphis Police said the student who allegedly pulled the trigger is facing an attempted murder charge.