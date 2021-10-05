MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A powerful moment happened Tuesday night when the parents of both boys impacted by the Cummings K-8 shooting came together for a moment of healing and prayer.

This comes after the shooting that occurred at Cummings K-8 on Thursday, Sept. 30th.

Jerica Phillips shared the moment on Facebook. The photo captures the parents of the two 13-year-old boys praying together.

“These families elected forgiveness. They chose LOVE over hate,” Phillips said. “We prayed for healing and restorative justice for our children and our city. #Reimagining901”

Shelby County Schools Superintendent Joris Ray shared the moment on Twitter as well.

