MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Crosstown High School announced it will be delaying the start of the semester in order to give students chances to get tested for COVID.

The school recommends its students to get tested before returning to school due to the surge in the Omicron variant.

The high school will have a testing center available on Monday.

“While we cannot make testing mandatory, we hope that all of our parents take advantage of the opportunity,” a Crosstown spokesperson said.

Crosstown will reopen on Thursday, Jan. 6.