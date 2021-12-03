MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A rash of overnight car break-ins in Downtown Memphis has put a damper on the holiday spirit for many of those living in the Carolina Lofts.

Windows of 17 cars were smashed, but residents say whoever did it didn’t get away with much. It’s more of an inconvenience because they woke up to shattered windows and glass everywhere.

People living at the complex said the suspects were strategic, smashing windows away from the view of surveillance cameras. They even entered one car through the sunroof, without triggering any alarms.



“By the time I got over here I saw the glass inside. So, they must’ve went down in my car because I got an alarm and the alarm connected to my car and it didn’t go off,” Rocky Goodwin said. “This was an organized situation. They hit 17 cars in a very short amount of time.”

In his 15 years living at the Carolina Lofts on Channel 3 Drive, Goodwin said crime has never been this out of control.

While Memphis Police said there is no direct way to prevent car break-ins, MPD did offer this advice:



Park in a secure location like a parking garage. Don’t leave valuables in your vehicle. With criminals on the prowl for weapons, they’re reminding people to be responsible gun owners.

One victim told us this is why people shouldn’t leave anything in their cars overnight.

While these broken windows can be repaired, things like a sense of security can’t be as easily fixed.

As of Friday, GoFundMe has been started to help people pay to get their windows repaired.



If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at (901) 528 – CASH or submit a tip online.