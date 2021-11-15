MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis police are looking for at least three people who have been terrorizing a Whitehaven family for more than a month.

Investigators said since early October, they have responded to three drive-by shootings at a home on Twinkle Town Road.

The homeowner told police it started after his adult sons caught three young men rummaging through three of his vehicles in the middle of the night.

“When they saw them on video, they come outside and it was a straight-up gunfight,” he said.

The homeowner, who did not want to be identified, said the same people returned to his house the same day and fired several shots into his home.

He said a few weeks later, they drove by again in the same car and opened fire.

Police were back at the home Friday morning after someone shot into the house again.

“It’s just boom, boom, boom, and by the time you get outside, they are gone,” he said.

There are several bullet holes in the front windows of the home. Some of the bullets went straight through the house, but no one has been hurt so far.

Police have released a picture of at least one of the suspects and their vehicle.

People who live on Twinkle Town Road said they are not used to this type of gun violence. The homeowner believes the crooks were there hunting for guns.

“I would be extremely happy if it were just over,” he said.

If you know anything that can help police, call CrimeStoppers at (901)528-CASH.