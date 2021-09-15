Two accused of trying to rob undercover officer in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say 21-year-old Rico Bonds and 18-year-old Martavious Clear tried to rob someone outside Esporta Fitness in East Memphis, and they didn’t realize the man they targeted was an undercover police officer.

Investigators say Bonds, who was armed with a gun, opened the door to the officer’s unmarked truck and then ran back to his vehicle when he saw the officer was also armed.

A chase ensued and ended near Summer and Goodlett when Bonds crashed into another car. Investigators say he and Clear took off on foot but were quickly caught by police.

Police say the undercover officer was surveilling the Esporta parking lot because of recent car break-ins.

The incident happened hours before, and a few feet away, from where a teenager was killed Wednesday outside a Five Guys restaurant.

Seventeen-year-old Contario Sevion was shot and killed just before midnight Tuesday outside the Five Guys on Ridgeway. Family members say he was taking out the trash at his fast food job when two gunmen pulled up and opened fire.

Police arrested 19-year-old Zavon Payne and a 16-year-old investigators aren’t identifying because he’s so young.

A representative with one of the property owners said the two centers where the incidents occurred are not connected and under separate ownership.