Crash shuts down lanes of I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say an accident has shut down several lanes of I-240.

Police say the crash happened at Shelby Drive east of Millbranch Road. A driver was reportedly heading westbound on Shelby Drive and trying to get into the turning lane when he struck another vehicle.

The second driver reportedly told police he was in the turning lane trying to turn onto the expressway when the first driver struck him.

Police say no one was injured in the crash. The second driver was issued a citation for failure to maintain safe lookout.

All westbound lanes of I-240 west at Millbranch were shut down as police investigated the accident. The lanes were reopened around 30 minutes later.

This is a developing story.