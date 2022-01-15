MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to hit and run off Summer and Tillman Saturday where they found a pedestrian had been hit.



Police said one person was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition and the vehicle fled the scene.



MPD said they do not have a description of the vehicle, and this is an active investigation.



If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

