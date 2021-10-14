MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG traffic experts have spotted a wreck on the westbound lanes of Interstate 240 and 55 near Millbranch. It appears to be due to a crash involving two tractor trailers. As of 6 am, the westbound lanes are closed. Drivers are advised to find an alternate route to avoid being stuck in traffic.
One person was trapped, but details are still coming in currently. According to the Memphis Fire Department, they were able to rescue the trapped person.
WREG will update as more information becomes available.