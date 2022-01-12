MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police and the Memphis Fire Department are on the scene Wednesday afternoon of a crash that has multiple lanes blocked on I-240 near Perkins.

According to TDOT, three out of five westbound lanes are blocked and three out of four eastbound lanes are blocked at this time. Traffic is blocked from Lamar to Perkins.





Photos by Morgan Mitchell, WREG

Drivers are advised to take an alternate route until the scene is clear.

No injuries from the crash have been confirmed at this time.

WREG will update when more information becomes available.