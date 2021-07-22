Cordova man accused of burglarizing homes in multiple Tennessee counties

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Cordova man is charged with burglarizing homes in multiple Mid-South counties.

Tipton County deputies say 32-year-old Sherman Woodland went on a crime spree, targeting homes throughout the Mid-South.

“We know of Tipton, Lauderdale, Haywood, Fayette and Shelby counties,” said Chief Deputy Shannon Beasley with the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office.

He’s accused of taking items ranging from guns to electronics.

“He’s been pretty busy for quite some time,” Beasley said.

Beasley says his team recently started investigating Woodland after they say he burglarized a home off Cotton Lake Road earlier this month.

“I think he’s looking at the rural area just because it is rural and it’s easier to get in and get out of a home, so he thought,” Beasley said. “So, the homeowner had surveillance that helped capture the vehicle that was used in the burglary.”

The department then used other surveillance technology they had to track his vehicle, eventually leading to his arrest in Mason.

Deputies executed at search warrant at his Cordova home and other locations, where they tell us they found some of the stolen property. Beasley says multiple law enforcement teams across the Mid-South worked together arrest Woodland and recover victim’s belongings.

“It just shows that communication between the agencies and technology really helps us in solving crime,” Beasley said.

Investigators think others are working with Woodland.

If you know anything, you’re asked to call the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office at 901-475-3300 or phone in tips at 901-475-3307.