MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis talk show host is now free on bond after a woman claimed he violated an active order of protection, police say.

Police said that on Jan. 4, the woman reported that her ex-boyfriend, Thaddeus Matthews, posted a YouTube video in regards to the order of protection she has against him.

The woman told police that Matthews posted a video under the name of The Cussing Pastor titled “When Women Try to Destroy you by Using the System,” according to court documents. A warrant for his arrest was then placed.

Police said that Matthews stated in the video that he was going to go to Mississippi in hopes of avoiding being arrested.

Matthew also called the woman many derogatory names and talked about how he took care of her nine years ago, according to court documents.

Three days later on Jan. 7, the woman reported that Matthews violated an active restraining order for the second time. This incident occurred on Matthew’s Facebook, police say.

Court documents state that the protection order case prohibits Matthews from communications that would cause any alarm to the woman.

The woman told police that the posts are causing her to fear for her safety.

Matthews is expected to be in court on Tuesday.