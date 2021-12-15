MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tom Lee Park is undergoing a $60 million renovation, and parts of the project could interfere with the view of the Mississippi River from Riverside Drive.

The park will include a 220-foot scenic outlook, misting fountain and a playground among other amenities, but it’s the view from Riverside Drive that has many people talking.

Jerred Price, president of the Downtown Neighborhood Association, is concerned about the mounds of dirt he thinks will be transformed into hills, blocking parts of the view of the Mississippi River from Riverside Drive.

“The rolling hills, that topography changing, it really strips the view that Memphians and visitors have come to love over the years when driving down Riverside Drive,” Price said. “I think it was part of the iconic character of the street.”

Construction has begun on Tom Lee Park renovations, but some are concerned the mounds of dirt are blocking river views.

Tyree Daniels, chairman of the Memphis River Parks Partnership, describes it as work in progress and does not believe people should be concerned.

“It’s a park in transformation,” Daniels said. “There’s mounds of dirt everywhere, but those amounts of dirt that are there present today doesn’t mean that this is their final position. The park is under transformation.”

The project is expected to be completed in spring of 2023.