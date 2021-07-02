Company says it’s canceling Byhalia Pipeline project

A crowd listens to former Vice President Al Gore at a Stop the Pipeline rally in Memphis on March 14.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The company behind the proposed Byhalia Pipeline announced Friday it is no longer pursuing the construction of the oil pipeline.

They said the reason is primarily due to lower oil production because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We value the relationships we’ve built through the development of this project, and appreciate those that supported the project and would have shared in its ongoing benefits including our customers, communities, energy consumers, landowners, area contractors, and suppliers,” said Brad Leone, director of Communications with Plains All American, in a statement.

Shelby County mayor Lee Harris reacted to the news, tweeting the cancellation is “great news for the community that has fought tooth and nail for this result.”

The cancellation of the construction of the Byhalia Connection Pipeline is great news for the community that has fought tooth and nail for this result. It’s also great news for the protection of our pristine water resources and @ShelbyCoTN at large. It’s a good day. — Mayor Lee Harris (@MayorLeeHarris) July 2, 2021

The connecting pipeline drew community opposition from citizens and Memphis and Shelby County governments. The proposed route ran from Mississippi through Boxtown, a primarily African American community in southwest Memphis.

“TOGETHER WE STOPPED THE BYHALIA PIPELINE !!!” read a tweet from the account of Memphis Community Against the Pipeline.