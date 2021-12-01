HUMBOLDT, Tenn.– The Humboldt community is in shock after one person died in a deadly shooting during a high school basketball game on Tuesday.

The basketball game between Humboldt High School and Northside High started out as a fun and exciting evening, but it ended on a terrifying note after gun shots rang out.

Chaos filled the parking lots of Humboldt High as law enforcement swarmed the area in response to a shooting.

Those in attendance told WREG the shooting happened outside the gymnasium near the concession stand.

Both Humboldt City Schools and Jackson-Madison County School district said none of their students were involved or injured in the shooting.

Humboldt City Schools said the deadly shooting was the result of an argument between adults.

Humboldt Police said one person was killed and at least one other person was airlifted to Regional Medical Center in Memphis.

Paul Jackson said his 16 and 17-year-old granddaughters are cheerleaders for Northside High. He said they were standing only feet away from where the shooting happened.

“They saw one man laying on the ground, and they learned later that that was the man who was killed,” Jackson said. “There was a lot of people crying. A lot of people were scared. There were lots of little bitty kids at that game too. A lot of babies.”

Even though his grandchildren are not physically injured, Jackson said they are emotionally and mentally damaged and he plans on putting them in counseling very soon.

“It was a good sign they were able to sleep last night. I don’t know how soundly,” he said.

In response to the shooting, classes were canceled across all Humboldt schools Wednesday and students at Northside High were given the option to attend class virtually for the day.

Davon Hardiman faces charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder with serious bodily injury, attempted first-degree murder, armed dangerous felons (3 counts), tampering with evidence and carrying a gun on school property.

Humboldt Police said Hardiman is not in custody and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police identified the victims in the shooting at the Humboldt High School gymnasium as:

Justin Kevon Pankey, 21, of Humboldt. Pankey was killed in the shooting.

Xavier Clifton, 18, of Jackson. Clifton is listed in serious condition, according to his family.

Dontavious Cross has been treated and released.