MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Just in time for the holidays, several events have happened or will happen in an effort to give to those most in need.



With COVID having even more of an effect on the economy there are those who say we need to give back to our communities not just during the holidays, but all year round.

With just days to go before Thanksgiving, many have an appetite for giving back along with an attitude of gratitude.



“The Memphis Police department is a great department,” Assistant Police Chief Don Crowe said. “The community is a great community and we always help each other.”



Memphis’ Assistant Police Chief Don Crowe joined dozens of others this weekend to benefit the community and several fallen officers.



“To honor and remember Verdell Smith and Office Adams that passed away in the line of duty,” Assistant Police Chief Don Crowe said. “This was one of many events designed to help the less fortunate by raising much-needed funds.”

Without doubt, there is a lot of focus on food this Thanksgiving, but there’s a greater need that extends beyond the holidays.



“So the money raised today will go to help families for Thanksgiving,” Assistant Police Chief Don Crowe said.



The statistics surrounding those in need in the community are both disturbing and disheartening.



In a ‘poverty fact’ report released by the University of Memphis last year, the region referred to as the Memphis Statistical Metropolitan Area, which includes parts of Tennessee, Arkansas, and Mississippi, has an overall poverty rate of 15.4 percent.





With child poverty even higher at 23.7 percent, this left Memphis to rank number 2 in poverty out of 10 cities with similar populations.





So, it’s easy to understand why so many are willing to pound the pavement, in an effort to rally for change. It’s something they know is more important than ever.