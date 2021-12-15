MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Southwest Memphis residents are left shaking their heads Wednesday night after a deadly officer-involved shooting took place at the McDonalds near Third and Brooks.

TBI officials say an officer shot and killed a woman who was allegedly driving a stolen car.

They said Memphis Police tried to box her in near the drive-thru, but the woman accelerated and struck one of the patrol cars, prompting that officer to open fire.

The community is left feeling mixed emotions. Some residents are defending the officer while others have questions.

Charlene Daniels can’t believe this happened outside a busy fast food restaurant.

“Regardless to how good the officers can shoot a stray bullet don’t have a name on it,” Daniels said. “So, if I’m standing at McDonald’s and they shoot I can get shot and so can the next person get shot.”

She is saddened to hear about more violence in the Bluff City.

“It’s gotten to the point where you don’t feel safe to go out your own house because you don’t know who they are, where they are or what they’re going to do,” Daniels said.