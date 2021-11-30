MEMPHIS, Tenn. – – Comcast announced a plan Tuesday to give 3,000 low-income Memphis families affordable internet.

It’s the continuation of a program called “Internet Essentials” where Comcast gives low-income families internet access for $9.95 per month.

Those who qualify can also buy a laptop for $150.

“I think it’s extraordinarily important. I’ve said before I really believe access to the internet in today’s world is as important to the quality of life and creation of jobs as connection to electricity was 100 years ago,” Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said. “It just raises the standard of life, standard of living, which creates jobs, lowers poverty, all these great things that come out of it.”

The announcement was made in Uptown at Girls Inc., one of the non-profits Comcast works with to administer the program.

“It’s not a privilege, it’s a right that people have to have access to quality internet to be able to function these days,” Lisa Moore with Girls Inc. said. “(Children) have to have access to the internet and a technology device to accomplish their homework and excel and without that they are at a tremendous disadvantage academically.”

Comcast is also donating more than $500,000 worth of internet services and equipment to low-income students.

Additionally, the company is donating 500 laptops to low-income families as part of the initiative.

You can also apply for the program on the Internet Essentials website.