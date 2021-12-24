MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Love watching Hallmark Christmas movies? Well you can actually experience that perfect, quaint setting filled with lots of charm in person!

Travel website “Travel Awaits” named Collierville one of 11 Tennessee cities that makes you feel like you’re in a Hallmark Movie.

WREG had a chance to visit and people we talked with explained why the town feels magical during the holidays.

Children laughing, a couple poses for a picture with the shot illuminated by twinkling lights, bedazzled displays dressed with red ribbons and a quarter million lights greet guests taking a stroll in the Collierville town square.

5-year-old Melaya Watkins appreciates the sight.

“I think it’s quite beautiful,” she said. “It makes me feel happy.”

She’s not alone. Tens of thousands come to enjoy the beauty.

“That’s what you feel here. You feel the magic of the holidays,” said Ashley Carver, the director of tourism for Collierville. “We get folks in every day, they’re driving back home to Chicago, maybe Memphis was their destination but they saw this list and they want to come out and see what all the talk is about.”

Travel website Travel Awaits recently named Collierville one of 11 towns that make you feel like you’re in a Hallmark movie. But it’s not just feel. Parts of a Hallmark movie have actually been shot here.

Leslie Tucker came with her grandchildren. While the two have their favorite parts of the square, Tucker says the list is right. She feels like she’s on the set of a Hallmark movie.

“It’s just so joyful. They couldn’t wait to bring me to the square. I’m from the northwest and we don’t have stuff like this there,” Tucker said.

The holiday spirit goes beyond just the square. The town does a Google light tour. Families can look at lights from the comfort of their car.

“So we invite businesses and residences to send us their address. In 2020, the map featured over 100 addresses,” Carver said.

Of course with all the beautiful lights it makes for the perfect festive, family photo as well as Instagrammable moment.

“The log cabin over here seems to be a prime spot for Christmas pictures. They’ll gather up on the little porch there,” said Mayor Stan Joyner “There are so many photo opts here that the photographers have caught on to that.”

On the Saturdays leading up to Christmas, the town runs their Christmas in Collierville program which offers free horse-drawn carriage rides around the square, visits with Santa and free chocolate.

“All these events they’re about community. They’re about bringing people together. Whether you’ve lived here a lifetime, or you’re new to the community or maybe just dropping by for the day.”

You can see what other Tennessee towns made it on the Travel Awaits list here.